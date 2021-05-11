Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,517 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

