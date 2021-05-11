AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE:AMN opened at $92.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,710,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

