Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.52). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million.

AMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $45,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $4,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $317.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

