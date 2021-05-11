Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce $1.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $11.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.22 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $70.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

FUV stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,337. The firm has a market cap of $292.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

