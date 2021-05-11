Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.64. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 434,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.