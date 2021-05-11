Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.46 Million

Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $109.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $109.91 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $157.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $477.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $530.20 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

SWIR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $493.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

