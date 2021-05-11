Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,407. The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 6,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.