Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.52. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. 1,866,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

