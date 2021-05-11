Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Million

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce sales of $2.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,660,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

