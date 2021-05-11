Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

