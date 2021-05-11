Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 315.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after buying an additional 439,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.