Analysts Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.91 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce $333.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.01 million and the highest is $335.80 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

USCR traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.64. 422,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,816. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

