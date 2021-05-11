Analysts Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 198,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,936. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $234.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.