Analysts Offer Predictions for Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $798.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,095. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

