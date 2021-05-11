Analysts Offer Predictions for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $112.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

