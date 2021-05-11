Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently:

5/11/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,530.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,325.00.

5/4/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/29/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “positive” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,530.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,325.00.

4/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00.

4/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00.

4/22/2021 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

4/21/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00.

4/21/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00.

4/13/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $27.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,108.19. 63,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,949. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 705.86, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,270,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

