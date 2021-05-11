Analysts Set Expectations for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $80.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

