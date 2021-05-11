Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target at $34.93

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWLIF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

GWLIF stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

