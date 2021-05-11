Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target at $34.93

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

