Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT at $53.00

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PHAT stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $32.97. 121,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $64.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,043,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,653,550.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,202 shares of company stock worth $9,507,090. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

