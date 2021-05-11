Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $39.18

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

SHLS stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

