Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

5/7/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XRAY stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

