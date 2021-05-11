AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.65 million and $502,313.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00084033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.00782426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.65 or 0.09352550 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

