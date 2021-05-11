Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,559 shares of company stock worth $3,238,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

