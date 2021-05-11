Antiample Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $856.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00083901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.00 or 0.00775501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.74 or 0.08730783 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.