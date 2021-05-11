Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Trading Down 2.7%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.54. 18,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 44,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

