AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Shares of AON opened at $258.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

