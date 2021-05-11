Apartment Income REIT Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

AIRC stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

