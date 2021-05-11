Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 102,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

