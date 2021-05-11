Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.