AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Shares of APP opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $71.51.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.