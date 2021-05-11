AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of APP opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.