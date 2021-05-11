AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APP. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE:APP opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.