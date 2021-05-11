AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $51.72. 38,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,480,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.