Aptiv (APTV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

5/10/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2021 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

APTV opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Aptiv by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,308 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 51.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

