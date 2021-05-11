Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Aptiv by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

