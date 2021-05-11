Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTO. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 925,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 258,149 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,239. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

