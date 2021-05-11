Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTO. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 925,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 258,149 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,239. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.