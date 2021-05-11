Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

