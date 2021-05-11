Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.
Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.88.
ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
