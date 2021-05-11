Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ABR opened at $17.78 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.