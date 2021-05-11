Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCO opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

