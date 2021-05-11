Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.