Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 92,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Earnings History for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

