Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 92,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

