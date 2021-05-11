Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

Shares of ANET opened at $326.20 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 373.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.