Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.
- On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.
- On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.
- On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.
Shares of ANET opened at $326.20 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.85.
ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 373.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
