Arkema’s (ARKAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARKAY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arkema has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $134.00 on Friday. Arkema has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

