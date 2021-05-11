Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$13.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.26.

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$6.77 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 432.40.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

