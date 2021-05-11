Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
AACQ stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Artius Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.
In related news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Artius Acquisition
Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.
