Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

AACQ stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Artius Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

In related news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACQ. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

