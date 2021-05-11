ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ASX stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 3,847,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

