ASKO (ASKO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million

ASKO (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ASKO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASKO has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $2.07 million worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASKO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00686234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.69 or 0.01161823 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00766553 BTC.

About ASKO

ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 119,861,723 coins. ASKO’s official message board is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork . ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ASKO’s official website is askobar-network.com

