Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $198,000 in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Surface Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SURF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SURF stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

