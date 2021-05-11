Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

