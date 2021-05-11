Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 108.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

